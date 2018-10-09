1,000-plus pills go missing. Tri-City pharmacist accused of unprofessional conduct

A Benton County pharmacist has been accused of unprofessional conduct after more than 1,000 painkillers were discovered missing from his pharmacy.
Mustafa G. Elziny was manager of a Reliance Pharmacy in 2016 when the missing pills were discovered during a federal drug audit.
He also allegedly tested positive for benzodiazepine and opioids, even though he didn’t have a prescription for those classes of medications, the state Department of Health alleged.
The health department issued its allegations Sept. 13 and announced them Tuesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Elziny has submitted a response to the state.
Reached Tuesday by the Herald at work, he said he was aware of the allegations and had no comment.
The audit by a Drug Enforcement Agency agent and state Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission investigator happened in September 2016, after a burglary a few months earlier in which 2,653 tablets of hydrocodone were lost, according to state health department documents.
Elziny didn’t submit a DEA loss form after the burglary, documents said.
“During the audit, it was discovered that the pharmacy was missing approximately two hundred twenty (220) tablets of OxyContin 15 mg from the inventory,” documents said.
Elziny allegedly forged a DEA transfer form to account for those missing opioid tablets, claims the state.
The audit also uncovered 968 missing tablets of hydrocodone 5/325 mg, documents said.
Elziny’s drug test came a few days before the audit, documents said.
The state didn’t immediately explain why there was a nearly two-year gap between the alleged issues and the state issuing its allegations.
Elziny’s pharmacist credential remains active.
Check back for updates
Comments