Another cougar seen in Richland. This time on Bateman Island

Richland received at least two reports of a cougar on Bateman Island over the weekend.
Jason Janosky, a Richland park ranger, said the sightings have not been verified. But he did see some tracks in the mud on Monday that cougar could have made.
He was providing information to the Washington state Fish and Wildlife Department on Monday, but had not heard back by the end of the day.
He heard on Monday that a cougar was spotted on Bateman Island — reports taken by an employee who was not at work that day — so his information was limited.
The possible sightings are not surprising, he said, given other reports of cougars along the Columbia River in Richland and elsewhere.
A cougar was reported just south of Leslie Groves Park along the Columbia River Aug. 21. Janosky also heard a report of a cougar at the Columbia Point Golf Course shortly after that.
Bateman Island, accessed by a causeway off Columbia Park Trial at North Columbia Center Boulevard, is downstream from the golf course.
Before August, there were other reports of cougars being spotted in the Tri-Cities.
Last year Janosky saw one in the Chamna area of Richland near the Yakima River.
There also have been reports of cougars this year in Richland near Leslie Canyon in south Richland and crossing Keene Road near Yokes.
Janosky said that if you see a cougar, don’t run.
Stand tall and keep eye contact with the animal, he said.
Washington Fish and Wildlife Department also recommends making as much noise as possible to frighten the cougar away.
