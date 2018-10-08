Week in photos Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2018

October 6, 2018 - Zjé Seely, 19, of Kennewick enjoys a cruise Friday on her new battery-powered scooter on South Union Street in Kennewick. She plans to use the rechargeable scooter with speeds up to 20 mph and a range of about 22 miles to run errands and to go to work. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday in the Tri-Cities with gradual clearing and high temperatures near 63, said the National Weather Service. Sunday should be a little warmer, with highs near 66.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 6, 2018 - A drone aerial view shows the proximity of the Brelsford Vineyards apartments to the Columbia River and the WSU Tri-Cities branch campus in north Richland.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 6, 2018 - Developer Duane Brelsford stands outside the recently completed apartment building he constructed adjacent to the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus in Richland. The first phase of the complex has 81 units and features an outdoor pool, sports courts, and an indoor recreation area. An open house celebration is scheduled for October 10.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 6, 2018 - Sweet Lou, an 11-year-old English bulldog, gets royal treatment and a comfortable stroller ride Friday during an outing with his owners Barbara and Kurt Waggoner, left, and her father, Don Darsow, at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 6, 2018 - Hermiston’s Juan Carlos Navarrete, second from left, is surrounded and tackled by Chiawana’s defense Aarloh Valdovinos (21) Bridger Feldmann (50) and Nelson Cardenas (53) during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 5, 2018 - Maria Marin with her son Jeremiah Moran looks at a red, life-size silhouette at John Dam Plaza in Richland on Thursday during the annual Domestic Violence Vigil held by Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 5, 2018 - The Rev. Tomás Vazquez Tellez blesses a Boxer, Rhonda, and her owners Patrick Lyman and his daughter, Payton Lyman, 9, Thursday on the field outside of St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick for Feast Day for St. Frances of Assisi.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 4, 2018 - Heavy equipment and construction workers move about Wednesday morning at the construction site for the new Maverik Adventure’s First Stop gas station and convenience store at 4306 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. The new business with 6 fuel dispenser pumps, including diesel, and a 4,300-square-foot convenience store building is expected to open in mid-December, according to a construction site supervisor. There are currently three other of the gas stations operating in the Tri-Cities. The chain has stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Washington.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 4, 2018 - Beth Morris of Florida takes advantage of the calm weather Wednesday to walk her two German Shepherds, Nezper and Zazu, at Columbia Park.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 3, 2018 - Chiawana High School senior Samantha Vazquez lays mud on a brick during the 14th annual Construction Career Day at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. Vazquez is one of 500 Mid-Columbia students who tried hands-on construction techniques Tuesday. The event informs students about opportunities in the construction industry after high school.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 3, 2018 - Pasco firefighters work Tuesday afternoon fighting an attic fire that damaged a manufactured home at 320 N. Owen St. Fire officials say the windy conditions worked against their firefighting efforts. No one was home at the time the fire began. The cause in under investigation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 3, 2018 - Owner Rainey Maurer stands inside the second location of Red Rail Espresso she recently opened on the corner of South Washington Street and 19th Avenue in Kennewick. The coffee shop’s grand opening celebration is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2018 - Employees Luis Flores, left, and Jose Chavez begin to raise a breast cancer awareness flag Monday on the roof of Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 2, 2018 - Steve Ouradnik stands outside Progress House #3 that his nonprofit O.U.R. Passion operates at 6816 W. Fourth Ave. in Kennewick. A public meeting is planned for Tuesday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 30, 2018 - In the past five years, 14 people have been on the Fred G. Redmon Memorial Bridge threatening to jump, the Washington State Patrol reports. The bridge carries Interstate 82 traffic across Selah Creek near Selah, between Yakima and Ellensburg. The dry canyon is 325 feet below.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 30, 2018 - Jacob Skiffington carries his pumpkin at the Middleton Farms in Pasco on Saturday. His parents are Adrienne and Mark Skiffington of Kennewick. Middleton Farms is off the Pasco-Kahlotus highway and offers a corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch and games.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 30, 2018 - Hanford’s Jared Devine (11) drives the ball down as Chiawana’s AJ Vongphachanh (90) attempts to stop him during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Fran Rish in Richland on Friday. Hanford defeated Chiawana 34-21.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald