10 establishments fail restaurant inspections for Sept. 22-28

The Benton-Franklin Health District gave failing scores to 10 of the 40 food service establishments inspected during the week of Sept. 22-28.
Another 15 earned perfect scores from the food safety team,which regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments that serve food to the public.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for conditions that are likely to cause food-borne illnesses, including improper temperature control, suitable hand washing facilities, bare hand contact with foods and the like.
Those earning 25 or more red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up are slated for added businesses.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Address questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Carniceria 3 Pueblos LLC (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Sept. 24, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Sept. 21, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No hot water at hand sink, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 26, first follow-up to routine Sept. 21 (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, bare hand contact, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Mizu Sushi & Roll, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine, (165 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sinks blocked, no hot water at front hand sinks, improper produce washing, food not in good condition, raw meat contact surfaces improperly cleaned and sanitized, improper cooling procedure, improper cooking temperatures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
New China Great Wall, 2400 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Sept. 27, second follow-up to routine Sept. 11 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Old Country Buffet, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Sterling’s, 890 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 25, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Tacos La Herradura, 647 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Sept. 25, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures.
Tri-Teriyaki, 5431 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Sept. 25, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
West Richland Golf Course, 4000 Fallon Drive, West Richland, Sept. 25, routine, (55 red, 6 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
A & A Mini Mart LLC, 919 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 24, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Anthony’s Restaurant, 550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Sept. 24, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Big Lots, 1743 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria 3 Pueblos LLC (Meat), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Galaxy Mart II, 1301 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Jefferson Elementary School, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Kestrel Vintners Winery, 2890 Lee Road, Prosser, Sept. 26, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
KFC/Taco Bell, 109 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Sept. 26, routine, (10 red, 3 blue)
King City Restaurant LLC, 2125 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, Sept. 25, second follow-up to routine May 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Longfellow Elementary School, 300 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
MyFroyo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Rail Espresso 2, 1838 S. Washington, Kennewick, Sept. 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Health Foods, 1769 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Days Inn, 615 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 28, first follow-up to routine Sept. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Rite Aid, 101 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Sept. 26, routine, (10 red, 2 blue)
Roasters, 22 Carmichael Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 25, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Ruby Thai Kitchen, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, second follow-up to routine July 11 (0 red, 3 blue)
Sbarro, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, second follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
South Hills Church-Coffee Shop, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 2801 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 1759 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 28, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Tacos La Herradura (Mobile), 647 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Sept. 25, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Texas Roadhouse, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
The Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Sept. 26, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wetzel Pretzels-Kiosk, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 27, third follow-up to routine July 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
