Volunteers work to clean up some 40,000 rubber ducks out of the Columbia River near Lampson Pitts in Kennewick on Saturday after finishing the 30th annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race. The event is a fundraiser put on by the local Rotary Club with help of Columbia Industries. The grand prize winner receives a 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald