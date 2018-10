Zjé Seely, 19, of Kennewick enjoys a cruise Friday morning on her new ride, a battery-powered scooter, on South Union Street in Kennewick. She plans to use the rechargeable scooter that has an estimated top-speed of 20-mph and a range of about 22 miles to run errands and for getting back-and-forth to work. It features a headlight, turn signals and even a horn. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald