I-90 will be a nightmare this weekend. Avoid it or be prepared to wait, state says

Westbound Interstate 90 is going to be a mess this weekend, and the Washington Department of Transportation is asking drivers to just skip traveling on it.
Construction work on part of the freeway before Cle Elum — think the Indian John Rest Area — is going to add hours of travel time for drivers, the department said.
The worst time is expected around 11 a.m. Sunday and throughout the day, the department said.
If you’re going west anyway, WSDOT suggested using highways 97 or 10 to avoid that part of I-90 altogether.
Either detour adds about a half-hour to your drive time, and each takes you through Cle Elum.
The department said the right lane of I-90 between mileposts 88 and 90 will stay closed through the weekend.
After a string of recent car crashes, the department said it went back out to study that part of the freeway.
Investigators found that the road’s year-old pavement doesn’t have the skid resistance it’s supposed to have.
The department said workers will grind the surface starting Sunday to boost the road’s friction with tires.
WSDOT said drivers can always keep up on their phones through WSDOT’s app, or visit the state’s website for all things Snoqualmie Pass.
