The 17th annual Octoberfest Food Drive aims to break the record for donations to area food banks. Through 2017, the joint effort by McCurley Integrity Dealerships and Yoke’s Fresh Markets has collected more than 800,000 pounds of non-perishable food. File Tri-City Herald

McCurley Integrity, Yoke’s aim for $40K in 17th Octoberfest Food Drive

By Tri-City Herald staff

October 04, 2018 04:45 PM

Kennewick, WA

Organizers of the 17th annual Octoberfest Food Bank have set a 2018 goal of $40,000 to support local food banks.

McCurley Integrity car dealerships in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla are accepting donations of nonperishable food until Halloween.

McCurley also is donating a portion of its car sales to the effort. The money will be used to buy food for area food banks at a substantial discount through Yoke’s Fresh Market.

Yoke’s customers can help out by buying a $5 or $10 bag of food at checkout and dropping it in the donation bin on their way out of the store.

The 2017 drive brought the 16-year total of donated nonperishable food to around 800,000 pounds.

