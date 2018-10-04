McCurley Integrity, Yoke’s aim for $40K in 17th Octoberfest Food Drive

Organizers of the 17th annual Octoberfest Food Bank have set a 2018 goal of $40,000 to support local food banks.
McCurley Integrity car dealerships in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla are accepting donations of nonperishable food until Halloween.
McCurley also is donating a portion of its car sales to the effort. The money will be used to buy food for area food banks at a substantial discount through Yoke’s Fresh Market.
Yoke’s customers can help out by buying a $5 or $10 bag of food at checkout and dropping it in the donation bin on their way out of the store.
The 2017 drive brought the 16-year total of donated nonperishable food to around 800,000 pounds.
