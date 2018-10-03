Have questions about Lewis Street overpass? Pasco has answers

Pasco will hold an open house to discuss the Lewis Street overpass project from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 9, at the downtown post office, 403 W. Lewis St.
The city is designing an overpass to carry Lewis Street above the BNSF Railway tracks in east Pasco. The existing underpass was built in 1937 and is functionally obsolete.
The new bridge will connect Lewis Street between Second and Oregon avenues. It will include one travel lane in each direction as well as bike lanes and sidewalks on either side.
The bridge is expected to cost nearly $36 million, including designing, planning, land acquisition and construction.
The 2015 state Legislature allocated $15 million for the project in 2015 as part of the $16 billion “Connecting Washington” transportation package.
Funded by a gas tax increase, Connecting Washington also provided major support for Richland’s $38 million Duportail Bridge project, Kennewick’s Ridgeline Drive project, the Benton City traffic circle and the future Red Mountain interchange at I-82 near West Richland.
Visit the city’s Lewis Street Overpass page for project details at bit.ly/LewisStreetOverpass
