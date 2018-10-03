A new fuel stop for Kennewick

Heavy equipment and construction workers move about Wednesday morning at the construction site for the new Maverik Adventure’s First Stop gas station and convenience store at 4306 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. The new business with 6 fuel dispenser pumps, including diesel, and a 4,300-square-foot convenience store building is expected to open in mid-December, according to a construction site supervisor. There are currently three other of the gas stations operating in the Tri-Cities. The chain has stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Washington. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald