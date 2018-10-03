A new fuel stop for Kennewick

Heavy equipment and construction workers move about Wednesday morning at the construction site for the new Maverik Adventure’s First Stop gas station and convenience store at 4306 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.
The new business with 6 gas pumps, including diesel, and a 4,300-square-foot convenience store is expected to open in mid-December, according to a construction site supervisor.
There are three other Maveriks in the Tri-Cities — two on Road 68 in Pasco and one off Duportail Street in Richland.
