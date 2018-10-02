Newhouse to talk about returning the Columbia River shoreline

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, will speak at a public meeting on plans to return control of 34 miles of Columbia River shoreline to the Tri-Cities.
The meeting is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Richland Shilo Inn, 50 Constock St.
Newhouse’s predecessor, Doc Hastings, together with former Kennewick Mayor Brad Fischer and former TRIDEC executive Gary Petersen have pushed Congress to return the local shoreline to the control of local communities.
The government acquired the land in connection with construction of the McNary Dam and it is managed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Newhouse, who is running for a third term against Democrat Christine Brown, has promoted the plan in Congress.
