New espresso shop comes to east Kennewick; Girl Scouts pair beer, cookies for fundraiser

A Kennewick icon is celebrating its second anniversary with a second location.
The family-owned Red Rail Espresso opened in September at 1838 S. Washington St., the long-empty former home of Tri-Cities Credit Union on Kennewick’s east side.
The coffee shop, which has a drive-through and limited indoor seating, is owned by Raney Maurer and her parents, De De and Kenneth Maurer.
The official grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday. Drinks will be $1 off all day; there will be giveaways as well.
The Maurers opened the first Red Lion Espresso two years ago in the former Mocha Motive on 27th, near Raney’s alma mater, Southridge High School.
She’d worked her way through Columbia Basin College and Eastern Washington University as a Mocha Motive barista. When the owners were ready to sell, they offered her a great deal.
“We just kind of fell into it,” she said.
The Maurers rebranded the business as Red Rail to honor the caboose-shaped building.
It didn’t hurt that Raney and De De both have vivid red hair, and Kenneth is an engineer for BNSF Railway.
Raney said she manages the two espresso businesses with help from her mother.
De De recently retired from the Kennewick School District, where she was a transportation dispatcher and driver trainer.
The family may not have set out to launch a business, but the Maurers said they had their eyes on Kennewick’s east side from the start.
Raney said her father had long wanted the former credit union building at 17th and Washington. When the “for sale” sign went up, he jumped on it.
“It’s kind of like a forgotten area over here, but there’s still growth going on,” De De said.
Red Rail is known for mocha shakes and a large selection of flavors for hot and cold coffee drinks, as well as smoothies. The food menu includes muffins, scones and breakfast bagels.
Business hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Great eating, great literature
Kennewick blogger Karrie Truman will share her insights into preparing meals for families on the go in appearances at two Mid-Columbia Library branches this month.
Truman will discuss her cookbook, “Seriously Good Freezer Meals,” at 6 p.m., Oct. 11, at the Kennewick Library, 1620 S. Union St., and at 6 p.m., Oct. 25, at the West Pasco Library, 7525 Wrigley Drive.
Truman is a popular blogger who offers advice on couponing and pinching pennies at happymoneysaver.com. Toronto-based Robert Rose published her book in February. Find it at Fountain Books or Barnes & Noble in Kennewick, as well as Amazon.
What beer pairs with Thin Mint?
Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho brings its combination craft beer festival and cookie promotion to the Tri-Cities Saturday,
Craft Beer & Cookie Fest is a 21-and-over fundraising event that pairs Girl Scout Cookies with local craft beers and ciders.
Kennewick’s Blank Space will host at 5453 Ridgeline Drive.
Participating breweries include Ice Harbor Brewing Co., d’s Wicked Cider Co., Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery and Lagunitas Brewing Co. There will be live music, food and games. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets include a tasting glass, six four-ounce pours and Girl Scout cookies.
The annual cookie sale begins in January.
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/BeerandCookies
