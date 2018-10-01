It’s going to feel like fall this week in Tri-Cities

This week should feel like fall, with highs in the Tri-Cities dropping into the 60s starting Wednesday.
Temperatures could be as much as 10 degrees below normal for the start of October on some days through Sept. 8.
Tuesday the high should still be in the mid 70s. But the warm temperatures will come with blowing dust from 2 to 11 p.m., according to the weather service.
Wind gusts as high as 36 mph are forecast by evening.
Temperatures for October should be near normal in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
Normal highs drop from about 73 degrees at the start of the month to about 58 degrees at the end.
Normal lows fall from about 45 degrees to about 37 degrees.
Lows this week should be about 40 to 44 degrees from Tuesday night through Sunday night.
