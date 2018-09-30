17 Tri-City restaurants fail inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team gave failing marks to 17 of 51 retail food establishments inspected during the week of Sept. 15-21.
Thirteen establishments earned perfect scores on the 418-point rating system for safe and sanitary food handling procedures.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 Mid-Columbia establishments. Those receiving 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Past results are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Aki Sushi, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 19, second follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (35 red, 8 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Azteca II, 2819 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure.
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Sept. 19, first follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food obtained from unapproved source, room temperature storage.
El Itacate (Mobile), 178810 State Route 221, Paterson, routine, Sept. 18 (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, unapproved procedures.
Family Garden Sushi & Chinese, 1340 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 20, routine, (25 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Gyro Kabab & Grill LLC, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cooking temperatures.
IHop, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 18, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact.
King of Hot Dogs (Cart), Highland Park, Pasco, Sept. 15, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no working hand sink, room temperature storage.
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 21, routine, (90 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper hot holding.
McDonald’s, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 18, first follow-up to Sept. 14 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No cold running water at hand sink.
New York’s Bocca Felice, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland, Sept. 18, first follow-up to Sept. 11 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Panaderia Mia, 208 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 19, second follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Paterson Store/Restaurant, 48905 Paterson Ave., Paterson, Sept. 18, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
Proof, 924 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 19, first follow-up to routine July 17 (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
Quality Inn, 7901 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Stacks Mobile Bistro (Mobile), 815 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, unapproved procedures.
Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd. Pasco, Sept. 20, first follow-up to routine Sept. 13 (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
14 Hands Tasting Room, 660 Frontier Road, Prosser, Sept. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Branding Iron, 213 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
China Café Restaurant, 131 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Columbia Sun RV Resort, 103907 Wiser Parkway, Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Comfort Inn, 7801 W. Quinault, Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cozumel Mexican Cuisine, 3801 Zintel Way, Kennewick, Sept. 20, second follow-up to routine Aug. 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 1408 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 20, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
El Guero Tacos García (Mobile), 104 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco, Sept. 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
El Tacorriendo (Mobile), 11282 Taylor Flats Road, Pasco, Sept. 18, second follow-up to routine Aug. 14 (5 red, 0 blue)
Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 7809 W. Quinault, Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Fresh Leaf Co., 2616 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, Sept. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Fresh Picks WA, 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 21, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Great Harvest Bread Co., 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 21, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Guesthouse Inn & Suites, 5616 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High store, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Sept. 21, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 19, routine, (20 red, 3 blue)
Hubby’s Pizza Inc., 346 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 1491 Tapteal Drive, Richland, Sept. 20, first follow-up to routine Sept. 5 (0 red, 0 blue)
Juvenile Detention Center, 5606 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick Grocery Outlet, 1325 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Outback Steakhouse, 6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Panda Express, 401 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Pik-A-Pop, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Round Table Pizza, 1435 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 20, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Soccoro’s Catering Mobile (Mobile), 1206 Horne Road, Benton City, Sept. 18, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Super 8 Motel, 626 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Espresso, 898 Stevens Drive, Richland, Sept. 18, second follow-up to routine Aug. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
U.R.M Cash & Carry, 525 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Z Place Salon & Spa, 3600 S. Zintel Way, Richland, Sept. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Zips, 400 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
