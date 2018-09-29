New fishing limits out for steelhead and salmon

Only one hatchery steelhead a day may be kept on the lower Hanford Reach of the Columbia River when the season opens Monday.
The run size estimate has been reduced from a pre-season forecast of 182,400 to 92,800, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The limit has been set from the stretch of river from the blue bridge upstream to the wooden power line towers at the old Hanford townsite.
Reducing the limit to one steelhead from the Ringold Springs hatchery will help ensure broodstock goals are met. The hatchery’s fish have two clipped fins, the adipose and right ventral fins, unlike the upper Columbia River and Snake River steelhead.
All other steelhead must be released.
In addition, the limit of adult salmon in the lower Yakima River has been dropped to one a day through Oct. 31.
Anglers can keep six salmon, but must stop fishing for salmon when they have caught one adult chinook or coho.
Fall chinook and coho salmon are returning to the Yakima and Columbia rivers well below forecast numbers, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The limit is for the stretch of river from the Highway 240 bridge in Richland up to the Grant Avenue bridge at Prosser.
Comments