Blood tests necessary to determine why man died after confrontation with Kennewick police

Blood tests are necessary to determine why a Pasco man died following a confrontation with police outside of Park Middle School.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office will need to wait for laboratory tests to determine how Nicolas Garza, 27, died, Deputy Coroner Bill Leach said.
While it would normally take the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab about five months to come back with a result, Leach said he plans to send the samples to a private lab, cutting the time to about two to three weeks.
An unnamed Kennewick police officer is on paid administrative leave while the Tri-City Special Investigations Unit determines what happened on Thursday evening, Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin said.
A passerby spotted Garza in front of the school around 7:25 p.m. possibly suffering from a medical condition and called 911.
Before Kennewick officers arrived, Garza started to display “abnormal behavior,” Kennewick Commander Trevor White wrote in a press release.
It’s not clear what he was doing, but when officers arrived they spotted Garza had a knife.
When he refused to step away from the knife, the officer tried to shock him with a Taser, said Lattin.
It did not seem to work, but shortly after Garza calmed down and was put into the ambulance and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. He died hours after the , Leach said.
