Kennewick man hurt after rolling car on Highway 395

A Kennewick man was rushed to a Spokane hospital after rolling his car on Highway 395 early Friday morning.
Othoniel Gutierrez-Delgado, 38, was heading north in a Honda Accord at 4:54 a.m. when he nodded off at the wheel, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He drifted off the road about 10 miles north of Pasco, then jerked the wheel and rolled his car, the state patrol said.
Gutierrez-Delgado ended up in the southbound lanes, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said he was buckled up.
Gutierrez-Delgado was taken to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
State troopers cited him for second-degree negligent driving.
