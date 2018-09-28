Fired up about The Great Prosser Balloon Rally

Volunteer crew member Susan Webber of Prosser keeps attachment lines clear from a blast of fire as pilot Carmen Blakely of Salem, Oregon, works propane burners Friday morning to right her hot air balloon named Tierra Madre off the ground at the Port of Benton’s Prosser Airport.
Many of the 23 participants entered in the 29th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally “stood up” their balloons after they were unable to take flight at sunrise because of high wind speeds above ground level, said organizer Morgan Everett.
A night glow event is scheduled for 5:45 p.m on Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser.
Additional sunrise flights are also planned from the airport on Saturday and Sunday.
