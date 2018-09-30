$1M already pumped into this year’s Mid-Columbia elections

Mid-Columbia politicians have raised nearly $1 million this election season as they pursue seats on county commissions and in the Legislature.
Washington law requires candidates for public office to report who gave them money and how they spent it unless they pledge to remain below $5,000.
The publicly available reports give a look at the candidates and their supporters.
There are 13 contested races in the Mid-Columbia, not counting the races for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Maria Cantwell and the U.S. House position held by Republican Dan Newhouse.
The Herald did not include the federal races in this the tally because they tend to involve more money and because the figures are several months old. Quarterly reports are due in October.
Statewide, candidates have collected nearly $46 million in contributions, with $35 million going to candidates for the U.S. Senate and Washington’s 10 U.S. House seats.
Statewide, candidates for the state House and Senate as well as appeals court races have raised about $12 million, according to FollowTheMoney.org, which tracks state-level campaign finances.
Here’s a snapshot of how much Mid-Columia candidates have raised and their biggest donors this fall.
8th Legislative District
Senate
Sharon Brown, the Republican incumbent, has raised nearly $174,000. Her challenger, Democrat Leo Perales, registered as a mini-filer and is exempt because he won’t raise more than $5,000. Both live in Kennewick.
Brown’s supporters include Washington State Dental PAC, PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America), CenturyLink WA PAC, Charter Communications, Anheuser Busch Companies, BNSF Railway Co. and the Building Industry Association of Washington.
House
Position 1: Brad Klippert, the Republican incumbent, has raised $51,700. His challenger, Democrat Shir Regev of Richland, has raised $7,500.
Klippert’s supporters include the Building Industry Association of Washington, Washington Fraternal Order of Police, WashBank PAC, Washington State Dental PAC and Council of Police PAC.
Regev is her own largest donor and has receive contributions from individuals, as well as the state and local Democratic parties.
Position 2: Republican Matt Boehnke of Kennewick and Democrat Christopher Tracy of Richland are facing off to succeed Larry Haler in the state House.
Boehnke, a retired Army officer, Columbia Basin College official and Kennewick city councilman, has raised $28,100. Tracy, a retired educator and union negotiator, has raised $27,300.
Boehnke’s supporters include himself, the Building Industry Association of Washington, the Tri-City Association of Realtors and Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 598 PAC.
Tracy contributed nearly $19,000 to himself. His supporters include the Benton County Democratic Central Committee and a number of local individuals.
Legislative District 9
House
Position 1: Mary Dye of Pomeroy, the Republican incumbent, faces a rematch against Democrat Jenn Goulet of Pasco. Dye has raised $51,900.
Goulet has raised $50,700.
Dye’s supporters include Public School Employees of WA, Avista Corp, Trucking Action Committee and the Building Industry Association of Washington.
Goulet’s supporters include Win With Women, Moveon.org PAC, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 PAC and 9th Legislative District Democrats.
Position 2: Joe Schmick of Colfax, the Republican incumbent, is running for re-election against Democrat Matthew Sutherland of Pullman in what is proving to be one of the biggest money races in the region.
Schmick has raised $104,300.
Sutherland has raised $55,600.
Schmick’s supporters are People For Joe Schmick, Washington State Dental PAC, Premera Blue Cross, Avista Corp, Building Industry Association of Washington and Phrma (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America).
Sutherland’s supporters include IBEW Local Union 112 PAC, ATU Legislative Council, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 PAC and Credit Union Legislative Action Fund.
Legislative District 16
House
Position 1: Bill Jenkin of Prosser, the Republican Incumbent, is facing Everett Maroon, a Walla Walla Democrat, in his bid for a second term.
Jenkin has raised $39,500. Maroon has raised $16,300.
Jenkin’s supporters include Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, Washington Beer & Wine Distributors Association, Washington Bankers Association and Anheuser Busch.
Maroon, who works for Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, a nonprofit focused on health care, has received support from the Democratic parties of Walla Walla, Benton County, the 16th Legislative District and the state.
Position 2: Rebecca Francik, a Pasco Democrat, and Skyler Rude, a Walla Walla Republican, are competing for the post being vacated by Rep. Terry Nealy of Dayton.
Francik, an educator and former Pasco City Council member, has raised $54,000.
Rude, a former legislative aid to Sen. Maureen Walsh, has raised $62,300.
Francik’s supporters include Plumbers & Steamfitters local Union 598 PAC, UF & CW Union Local 1439 ABC Fund, IBEW Local Union 112 PAC and Operating Engineers PAC.
Rude’s supporters include Washington Hospitality Association, Washington Association of Realtors PAC, Building Industry Association of Washington and SEIU 775 Quality Care Committee.
Benton County
Coroner: Republicans Jamie Raebel and Bill Leach both hope to succeed Coroner John Hansens.
Raebel, a Pasco police detective sergeant, has raised $90,900, including $39,250 from his own pocket.
Leach, a deputy coroner under Hansens, has raised nearly $12,000, of which $9,370 is self funded.
Commissioner: Shon Small of Prosser is the Republican incumbent. He is being challenged by Lori Sanders, a Benton PUD commissioner and a Republican.
Small has raised $32,800 and Sanders $12,800.
The races for Benton County assessor, auditor, clerk, prosecutor, sheriff and treasurer are uncontested.
Franklin County
Commissioner: Republican Clint Didier and Democrat Zahra Roach are competing to succeed incumbent Rick Miller, who was defeated in the August primary.
Didier, a Franklin County farmer, radio host and retired NFL player, has raised $8,000.
Roach, a Pasco planning commissioner and educator, has raised $39,100.
Clerk: Michael Killian of Pasco is the Republican incumbent. He faces a challenge from Jacqueline “Jackie” Lopez Giddens, a Pasco Republican.
Killian registered as a mini-filer.
Lopez Giddens has raised $15,500. She is her own main contributor and has been supported by Franklin County Republicans.
Coroner: Dan Blasdel, a Pasco Republican, is the incumbent. He is being challenged by Curtis McGary, also a Republican.
Blasdel has raised $4,000. His largest contribution is an individual gift of $200.
McGary has raised $19,900. His supporters include Mueller’s Funeral Home and the Pasco Police Officers Association.
Auditor: Matt Beaton, a Pasco Republican, is the incumbent.
Diana Izaguirre, a Pasco Democrat, is challenging her old boss after winning a place on the ballot with a write-in campaign in the August primary.
Both registered as mini-filers and won’t raise more than $5,000.
The races for Franklin County assessor, prosecutor, sheriff and treasurer are uncontested, as the race for a seat on the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench.
Judge Sam Swanberg is running for election after being appointed by the governor to succeed Vic VanderSchoor when he retired.
