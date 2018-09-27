Internet is down across the Tri-Cities. Blame a big vehicle in West Richland

Internet and phone service is down in parts of the Tri-Cities after a large vehicle hit a fiber-optic line in West Richland.
The vehicle hit the line around 7:30 a.m., said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of communications for Charter Communication’s northwest region.
The damage stopped cable, internet and phone service for people and agencies across the region, including the City of West Richland and Benton County Fire District 4. They told people on Twitter to call 911 if they have an emergency.
Picciolo wasn’t able to say how many customers have lost service. Charter crews are working to repair the damage, he said.
Some people took to Twitter to get answers.
If you need to reach the fire department or the city with an emergency, call 911.
Check back for updates.
Comments