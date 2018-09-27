Students walk for suicide awareness

Students, faculty and families walk around the track at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland for the third annual “Strides to End Teen Suicide Walk” held by Hanford and Richland high schools. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and students from all over Mid-Columbia were invited to participate in the walk, which is aimed at raising people’s awareness of youth suicide, remembering lost loved ones of suicides and reaching out to people who need support. If you or someone you know needs help call the Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.
