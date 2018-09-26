Here’s how long you can expect to have irrigation water this fall

Irrigation districts across the Mid-Columbia will end their water delivery for the year in the coming weeks.
The Kennewick Irrigation District said its last day of water delivery this fall will be Oct. 10.
Once water delivery has ended, KID crews will begin testing to measure water seepage from the canals. During testing, canals may appear to be fuller than usual because of the intentional backup of water to measure water loss along the canal system.
After water is turned off, customers will need to winterize their valve and have water blown out of sprinkler systems to prevent cracking and breaks when the temperature drops below freezing.
KID has posted winterization information at bit.ly/KIDwinter.
Other Mid-Columbia districts that have announced their shutoff dates include:
▪ Badger Mountain District’s stop date for residential irrigation will be Oct. 19.
▪ Benton Irrigation District’s water shutdown is Oct. 12. Call 509-588-3510 with questions about winterization.
▪ Columbia Irrigation District shuts off water every year Oct. 15.
▪ East Columbia Basin Irrigation District will end deliveries Oct. 22. Ditch riders will close all farm unit and water service contract turnouts that day as they begin to drain the canal system.
▪ Pasco city’s irrigation district will end Oct. 15, with some customers out of irrigation water immediately and some having water for a couple of days while the system drains.
▪ Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District will turn off water Oct. 24.
▪ Roza Irrigation District will shut off water Oct. 18 and landowners at the lower end of the system will have water for another three to four days.
▪ South Columbia Basin Irrigation District will turn off water Oct. 23. The last day for delivery changes will be Oct. 22.
Annette Cary; 509-582-1533
