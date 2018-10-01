They died in domestic violence incidents. They’ll be remembered in a Tri-Cities vigil

A candlelight vigil is planned Oct. 4 to remember those lost to domestic violence and honor survivors.
The vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties is putting on the event as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
It’ll feature more than 40 life-size silhouettes representing people killed in domestic violence incidents in the Tri-Cities area since 1998, and 2,000-plus lights will represent the people helped by Domestic Violence Services each year.
A short program is planned, including a reading of victim names and music by Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
