Want to protect your teen from porn? A Richland workshop can help

A free presentation on “Helping Teens Escape the Porn Trap” is Thursday in Richland.
The program is part of the Safeguard Series and follows up on a similar event held in February, which drew hundreds.
It runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
“(The event) will provide eye-opening information regarding why pornography is harmful, best ways to start conversations, how to respond when your teen sees porn, and the addiction biology of pornography,” a news release said.
Scheduled speakers include: Cerise Peck, a Richland Police Department crime prevention specialist; mental health specialist Dan Garner; and Kristen A. Jenson, an author, speaker and founder of protectyoungminds.org.
Resources also will be available at the event.
