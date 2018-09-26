Local

Want to protect your teen from porn? A Richland workshop can help

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 26, 2018 05:54 PM

Richland, WA

A free presentation on “Helping Teens Escape the Porn Trap” is Thursday in Richland.

The program is part of the Safeguard Series and follows up on a similar event held in February, which drew hundreds.

It runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.

“(The event) will provide eye-opening information regarding why pornography is harmful, best ways to start conversations, how to respond when your teen sees porn, and the addiction biology of pornography,” a news release said.

Scheduled speakers include: Cerise Peck, a Richland Police Department crime prevention specialist; mental health specialist Dan Garner; and Kristen A. Jenson, an author, speaker and founder of protectyoungminds.org.

Resources also will be available at the event.

