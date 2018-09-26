Hit-and-run suspect leads police on chase through Kennewick

The search for a suspect in a hit-and-run south of Finley ended in a chase through Kennewick Tuesday.
Benton County deputies started searching for a Chrysler 300 following a hit-and-run and an assault on Nine Canyon Road earlier in the day. Police in the Tri-Cities were notified to keep an eye out for the car Tuesday evening.
Deputies found the Chrysler on Interstate 82 around 9:15 p.m., but when they tried to pull him over, the alleged driver, Timothy Velasquez, 44, sped off starting a chase through Kennewick. After driving down Clearwater Avenue, Columbia Center Boulevard and 10th Avenue, deputies and Kennewick police used spike strips to stop him.
He allegedly tried to keep going before losing control at 10th Avenue and Highway 395 and crashing into a curb.
Velasquez was booked on investigative holds for second-degree assault, hit-and-run, attempting to elude police, possessing meth and criminal trespassing.
