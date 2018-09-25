The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Athena awards, presented to women leaders during the annual Women in Business Conference in January.
Local

Chamber seeks nominees for women in business award

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2018 03:30 PM

Kennewick, WA

Nominations are open for the Athena Leadership Awards, presented annually during the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Conference.

You can submit candidates until Nov. 2. Two winners will be honored at the Jan. 30, 2019 conference.

The awards are given to women who “provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community” and “demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession,” according to the chamber’s website.

Nomination forms are available at tricityregionalchamber.com/Athena-awards.html. Contact Tara Divers at 509-491-3242 or tara.divers@tricityregionalchamber.com for details..

