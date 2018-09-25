Chamber seeks nominees for women in business award

Nominations are open for the Athena Leadership Awards, presented annually during the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Conference.
You can submit candidates until Nov. 2. Two winners will be honored at the Jan. 30, 2019 conference.
The awards are given to women who “provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community” and “demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession,” according to the chamber’s website.
Nomination forms are available at tricityregionalchamber.com/Athena-awards.html. Contact Tara Divers at 509-491-3242 or tara.divers@tricityregionalchamber.com for details..
