Find a good-paying job at Tri-Cities job fair

An all-day job fair is planned Oct. 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Connect Tri-Cities will have a wide range of community employers, including Hanford contractors, national laboratories, organized labor and manufacturers from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Resume and interview support will be available. Breakout sessions are planned to focus on organized labor jobs and opportunities for veterans.
The free event also will include 30-minute interactive presentations at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. by Kevin Delaney, a science presenter on “The Jimmy Fallon Show” and “Street Science.”
A day earlier, high school students will compete in a science, technology, engineering and math competition for scholarships of up to $2,000 each.
Mission Support Alliance and its corporate owners Leidos and Centerra Group are sponsoring the event with the support of the Tri-City Development Council.
More information is posted at connect-tricities.com.
