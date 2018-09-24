Smashed cars sit on southbound Highway 395 in Pasco after a six-car wreck Monday.
Smashed cars sit on southbound Highway 395 in Pasco after a six-car wreck Monday. Trooper Chris Thorson
Smashed cars sit on southbound Highway 395 in Pasco after a six-car wreck Monday. Trooper Chris Thorson

Local

Chain-reaction collision clogs traffic near blue bridge

By Tri-City Herald staff

September 24, 2018 11:35 AM

Pasco, WA

A six-car, chain-reaction collision behind a semi-truck and tractor clogged the southbound lanes of Highway 395 heading toward Kennewick.

Traffic was backed up for several miles in the southbound lanes just north of the Court Street overpass, according to witnesses.

The collision happened about 11 a.m.

image1 (11).jpeg
Police respond to a multi-car crash on southbound Highway 395 in Pasco. The crash happened as drivers already were slowed down because of work on the blue bridge.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Cars were able to get by on the right shoulder, according to state Trooper Chris Thorson.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it’s not known how long the area will take to clear.

Traffic in the area was already going slow over the blue bridge because of work on one lane of the bridge by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Check back for updates.

  Comments  