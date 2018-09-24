Chain-reaction collision clogs traffic near blue bridge

A six-car, chain-reaction collision behind a semi-truck and tractor clogged the southbound lanes of Highway 395 heading toward Kennewick.
Traffic was backed up for several miles in the southbound lanes just north of the Court Street overpass, according to witnesses.
The collision happened about 11 a.m.
Cars were able to get by on the right shoulder, according to state Trooper Chris Thorson.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said it’s not known how long the area will take to clear.
Traffic in the area was already going slow over the blue bridge because of work on one lane of the bridge by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Check back for updates.
