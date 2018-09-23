18 fail restaurant inspections week of Sept. 8-14

4The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team gave failing marks to 18 of 52 establishments inspected during the week of Sept. 8-14.
A dozen establishments earned perfect marks.
The team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed retail establishments that sell the food to the public. Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for practices that minimize the spread of food-born illness, including temperature control, safety knowledge and sanitation.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections of 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 506-460-4205
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, Sept. 11, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Karla Snacks, 524 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 10, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
La Placita, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 14, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
Los Toreros, 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Sept. 11, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
McCorkle’s Market, 14601 N. Rothrock Road, Prosser, Sept. 13, first follow-up to routine Aug. 15 (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
McDonalds, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 14, routine, (85 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no cold water at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Miranda’s Carniceria (Deli), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 11, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink not draining properly, improper cold holding.
New China Great Wall, 2400 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Sept. 11, routine, (85 red, 5 blue), Sept. 13, first follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, thermometer not being used to monitor temperatures. Follow-up: Bare hand contact, improper produce washing.
New York’s Bocca Felice, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland, Sept. 11, routine, (35 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Old Country Buffet, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 11, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, paper towel dispenser not functioning, room temperature storage.
Raspados Santa Cruz, 114 S. Fifth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 10, routine, (80 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand wash sink components not properly maintained, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Rollin (Mobile), Fiery Foods Festival, Pasco, Sept. 8, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, no running water or paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage, no thermometer available.
Ruby Thai Kitchen, 435 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 13, first follow-up to routine July 11 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Sbarro, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 13, first follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 13, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, cross contamination, room temperature storage.
Tacos Figueroa (Mobile), Flea Market, Pasco, Sept. 9, routine, (120 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Tacos Garcia (Mobile), 3680 Van Giesen, West Richland, Sept. 11, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Airport Restaurant, 2532 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Amendment XXI, 2525 Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Sept. 11, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Barracuda Coffee Mobile LLC (Mobile), Farmers Market, Richland, Sept. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Bombshellz LLC, 96 Wellsian Way, Richland, Sept. 13, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana Football Concession, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Sept. 13, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 11, first follow-up to routine Aug. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Drake’s Meat Rubs (Caterer), 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ethos Bakery & Café, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 11, first follow-up to routine Aug. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta Foods, 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 12, routine, Bakery (0 red, 5 blue), Deli (10 red, 5 blue), Kiosk,
(10 red, 0 blue), Meat (20 red, 2 blue), Store/Produce (10 red, 5 blue)
Fred Meyer (Deli), 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Sept. 13, second follow-up to routine July 3 (0 red, 0 blue)
Golden Horse Restaurant, 108 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Sept. 13, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Goose Ridge Vineyards, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland, Sept. 13, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Grocery Outlet-Pasco, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, Sept, 10, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Kabab N Grill House LLC, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 13, first follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (0 red, 5 blue)
Kitzke Cellars, 72308 E. 260 PR NE, Richland, Sept. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kona Ice of Pasco (Mobile), Fiery Foods Festival, Pasco, Sept. 8, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Meadow Springs Country Club, 700 Country Club Road, Richland, Sept. 12, second follow-up to routine July 12 (0 red, 0 blue)
Miranda’s Sno Shack (Mobile), Fiery Foods Festival, Pasco, Sept. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Pasta & Grill, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 11, first follow-up to routine July 16 (5 red, 0 blue)
Porter’s Real BBQ Production, 1851 Terminal Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, routine, (15 red, 7 blue)
QDoba Mexican Eats, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 11, third follow-up to routine July 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Rail Espresso, 4301 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Round Table Pizza, 3300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 14, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Showtime Subs, 950 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2588 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 14, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Target, 2941 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 14, routine, Coffee (15 red, 0 blue), Food Court (5 red, 0 blue), Store (5 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Cast Iron Cookers (Demonstrator), Ranch & Home, Kennewick, Sept. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Uncle Brother’s Fish (Mobile), Fiery Foods Festival, Pasco, Sept. 8, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 11, first follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (0 red, 5 blue)
