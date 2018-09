Beth Wilson, left, of Kennewick, looks off for a second as she gets her fourth tattoo, a semicolon-butterfly, by Liz Campos during the ninth annual Three Rivers Tattoo Convention in Kennewick. Campos is a tattoo artist from Los Angeles who just opened her shop, Rosa Obscura. Tickets to the tattoo convention are $15; ages 5 and under are free. The event runs 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald