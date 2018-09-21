Kiona-Benton High School at 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City.
Ki-Be High School threatened; deputies take student into custody

By Cameron Probert And Jake Dorsey

September 21, 2018 12:55 PM

A threat was made against Kiona-Benton City High School on Friday, the school district tweeted Friday.

The district tweeted that a teacher and student came to school this morning to report the threat made on social media.

It’s unclear who was told of the threat first. The district’s Twitter suggested it was administrators, but a message on the district’s website used the pronoun “I” without a name attached to the note.

The district’s Twitter went on to say that Benton County sheriff’s deputies were immediately informed about the threat.

“The Sheriff’s department have completed a thorough investigation and have taken the student into custody,” the district’s Twitter said.

The school district said it and Ki-Be High School take all threats seriously.

Ki-Be was the focus of a murder plot in late 2017, and was caught up in a rash of threats against schools in February.

Check back for updates.



