These Richland homeowners cherish their wildland views. Now they have to fight to keep them

Nature lovers and neighbors of the Amon Creek Natural Preserve in south Richland are fighting an apartment complex proposed to be built along the west side of the preserve.
The complex, which would have 96 units and 230 parking spaces, would be devastating for the preserve, according to fliers distributed to south Richland residents by those opposed to the project.
The preserve, owned by the city of Richland, covers about 70 acres of shrub steppe habitat.
It is home to more than 30 species of wildlife, including mink, beaver, otter and black-tailed jack rabbit that the Tapteal Greenway has caught on trail cameras near the proposed apartment complex. The black-tailed jack rabbit is a Washington state species of concern because of its limited number.
The Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society has documented more than 50 resident species of birds in the Amon Basin and about 100 migratory species.
The noise from an estimated 200 to 250 residents of the complex, the complex’s lighting and runoff into the wetland and creeks that would be polluted by pets, dumpsters and parking lots would put habitat at risk, say opponents of the project.
The apartments would be built near the West Fork of Amon Creek near the north end of the preserve.
A setback from the creek’s wetland averaging 150 feet is proposed by the developer, but opponents say it is inadequate.
Although most of the setback is 150 feet, it is narrower in crucial areas, according to comments from the Tapteal Greenway submitted to the city of Richland.
Tapteal Greenway said that the developer failed to provide documentation demonstrating that there was no alternative to making part of the buffer zone narrower than 150 feet.
The Tapteal Greenway also said that a 30-foot-wide, gravel-covered sewer line and access road was incorrectly allowed to be considered part of the buffer zone.
Opponents have won a limited victory.
The city of Richland canceled a public hearing and review of the application to allow time to revisit an environmental checklist for the project.
The Tapteal Greenway and Willowbrook Homeowners Association successfully argued that not enough time had been allowed for public comment before the city made a decision on the environmental checklist.
City senior planner Shane O’Neill previously approved the checklist with certain conditions.
The developer, Big Creek Land Co. in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, must install a fence along the boundary of the wetland buffer area and outdoor lighting at the complex must be shielded from the wildlife area under the conditions set.
The land is zoned for apartments, O’Neill said.
The area being developed is large enough for 203 apartment units, more than double the number proposed, he said.
Should the project proceed to a public hearing and review of the application submitted to the city, a city hearing examiner could create additional conditions for construction but could not deny a project that zoning allows, O’Neill said.
Tapteal Greenway does not want the apartment complex. But if it cannot prevent it from being built. fewer units would have less impact on the preserve, said Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president.
The preserve accessed from Claybell Park at 425 Broadmoor St. is used for hiking, watching wildlife and birds, and for environmental education of school children and youth groups.
Residents of south Richland have protected the preserve for decades, including hauling out 16 tons of trash and 14 cars in 2008.
“Ongoing community collaboration is the only way to maintain and protect the wetlands,” said the flier distributed in south Richland.
A GoFundMe page called “Fight for Amon Creek Preserve” has raised $4,175 to fight the apartment development and protect the wetlands and wildlife.
