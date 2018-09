Kindergartners Delaney Johnson, left, and Resa Ransdell dance the chicken dance together Thursday, kicking off the 42nd annual Sausage Fest at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland. Students dressed up in costumes and choreographed their performances, competing to win the Chicken Dance Competition. Sausage Fest is free and runs 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald