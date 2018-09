A drone’s eye view shows the concrete foundation layout for the new 10-screen Fairchild Cinemas building Wednesday in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick. The cinema will have reclining seats and sell alcohol, traditional movie concession snacks and entree items. The Tri-Cities company also operates cinemas in Pasco, Richland and Moses Lake.. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald