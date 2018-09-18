Elite bass fishing event canceled in Tri-Cities. West Coast was too far away

Sport fishing enthusiasts got some bad news Tuesday.
B.A.S.S. has canceled its Tri-City and Sacramento stops on the Elite Series Tournament after competitors complained about the cost to travel from the Midwest and East Coast.
The highly-anticipated event would have been nationally televised, showcasing the Columbia River and sparked more than $400,000 in economic impact in the area, according to Visit Tri-Cities.
The event was set for June 20-23, 2019, and would have been one of nine on the 2019 Elite Series. The Columbia River and the California Delta were the only western stops.
The Columbia River was to be one of three first-time destinations for the series, along with Lake Lanier in Georgia and Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
ESPN and ESPN2 were set to broadcast the events.
Visit Tri-Cities reports B.A.S.S. cited opposition from Elite Series anglers who objected to the cost to travel to the western states from the Midwest and East Coast.
In the past, B.A.S.S. visited the Columbia River for four Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens — but never for an Elite Series event.
“We will continue to seek opportunities to partner with B.A.S.S. to host future tournaments in the Tri-Cities,” said Michael Novakovich, president and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities.
On a brighter note, the 2018 Northwest Bass Championship is this weekend at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.
