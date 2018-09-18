This Kennewick food vendor found his business in shambles. Police are hoping you can help solve the crime

Kennewick police are hunting for people responsible for trashing a Bruneau Avenue taco truck.
Sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday, burglars pried open the doors and began trashing the business. Along with taking items, they cut wires and broke appliances.
The owner of the Taco Zone truck discovered the damage Monday morning.
The truck, which operates at 551 Bruneau Ave., advertises a healthier alternative in Mexican fare. It recently won first place in Pasco’s Fiery Foods Festival salsa competition, according to the business’ Facebook page.
The damage kept the business from opening up Monday, but owner Ramon Rios is returning to work today.
“We are trying to stay in business and continue to serve great food,” he said. “We don’t get tons of cash to be fixing these things when someone woke up and decided to do evil.”
There are no cameras in the area, and police are hoping someone saw what happened.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477, or they can submit a tip online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org. People can earn an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
