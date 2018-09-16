6 fail Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Six establishments failed kitchen inspections during the week of Sept. 1-7, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.
The district’s food safety team inspected 18 establishments in all. Eight received a perfect score.
All establishments that serve food to the public are subject to inspection. Those that receive 25 or more points on routine inspections of 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Inspectors scrutinize establishments on a 418-point scale for violations most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control and poor personal hygiene.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, Sept. 6, third follow-up to routine July 6 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Hermiston Melon Co. (Demonstrator), Farmers Market, Richland, Sept. 7, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand wash station is a push-button spigot, room temperature storage.
Jack in the Box, 1491 Tapteal Drive, Richland, Sept. 5, routine, (60 red, 5 blue):
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage.
La Palma Market (deli), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 4, routine, (60 red, 18 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling, improper cold holding.
Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Farmers Market, Richland, Sept. 7, routine, (95 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no hot water at hand wash station, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, no thermometer available.
The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Sept. 7, third follow-up to routine July 27 (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, shelf stock tags not present, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ameristar, 3720 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bella Italia, 7000 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Sept. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 4707 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Caporal, 624 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 6, first follow-up to routine Aug. 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Lil’ Firehouse Coffee, 3708 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Little Casesar’s Pizza, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to routine Aug. 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
Royal Gasoline, 1001 N. Volland St., Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine, (10 red, 2 blue)
Taco John’s, 701 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sukarne (Deli/Fruit), 402 N. Ely, Kennewick, Sept. 7, first follow-up to routine Aug. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos y Mariscos El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to routine Aug. 16 (5 red, 0 blue)
The Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to routine, Aug. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
