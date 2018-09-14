The police SUV had its lights flashing. The other driver didn’t see them

A Pasco man allegedly didn’t notice the flashing lights and ended up in the hospital after colliding with a police SUV.
Officer Justin L. Greenhalgh, 40, was heading south in a Ford Explorer on 20th Avenue to respond to a call at 1 p.m. As he approached the intersection with Court Street, he stopped for the red light, checked traffic and then went into the intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Salomon Garcia-Macias, 59, of Pasco, drove his Toyota Camry into the police car. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
The Pasco officer was not hurt, but the SUV will likely be totaled.
Washington State Patrol handled the crash investigation. They cited Garcia-Macias with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
