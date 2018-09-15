Gallery: Cable bridge turns 40

Early morning sunrise over the cable bridge from Kennewick in 2013.
Tri-City Herald file
Ed Hendler looks at a model of the then proposed Pasco-Kennewick Intercity cable bridge, in this photo published on March 11, 1973. The design featured support by cables of different lengths - a design never built before in the U.S. at the time.
Tri-City Herald file
Signing the $37,000 contract for final design of the proposed new Pasco-Kennewick intercity cable bridge were, (from left) seated, Art Colby, Kennewick City Manager; Arvid Grant of Arvid Grant and Associates, Olympia, which will do the final design work, and Mar Winegar, Pasco City Manager. Watching was Ed Hendler, chairman of the Intercity Bridge Committee. The final design would take about nine months. A model of the cable stayed bridge is foreground in a case. This photo was published on May 21, 1973.
Tri-City Herald file
Ed Hendler, who has spearheaded the cable bridge project, which would replace the then 54-year-old Pasco-Kennewick (green) bridge in this photo published on March 10, 1974.
Tri-City Herald file
The early stages of construction of the cable bridge across the Columbia River.
Tri-City Herald file
Construction of the cable bridge with the old Pasco-Kennewick, known commonly as the green bridge, shown on the left in this photo dated April 22, 1976.
Tri-City Herald file
Workman donned life jackets - as well as hard hardhats - as they headed for their construction jobs on the Kennewick side of the cable bridge in this photo published on April 5, 1976.
Tri-City Herald file
This aerial photo shows where sections of the cable bridge were built in the Port of Pasco’s industrial area along the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Construction of the cable bridge is shown through the old Pasco-Kennewick bridge, commonly known as the green bridge, in 1976.
Tri-City Herald file
This aerial photo shows where sections of the cable bridge were built on land in the Port of Pasco’s industrial area along the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Support columns for the cable bridge tower over the Columbia River between the shorelines of Pasco and Kennewick during the construction of span.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Ed Hendler stands near the construction area of the cable bridge during the building of the span across the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
An aerial photo shows construction of the cable bridge in progress across the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Construction of the cable bridge across the Columbia River is shown in this Aug. 1976 photo. Traffic can be seen crossing the adjacent two-lane green bridge
Tri-City Herald file
A crane lifts a section of the cable bridge after it was poured on the ground in the Port of Pasco’s industrial area along the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
An aerial photo shows construction of the cable bridge in progress across the Columbia River.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Workers stand on the pier in the Columbia River as the support columns for the cable bridge begin taking shape during the construction of the span.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
The partially complete cable bridge is reflected on the surface of the Columbia Bridge. This view shows the Pasco shoreline behind the span.
Courtesy Jeff Hendler
Fog lifts off the Columbia River shrouding the cable bridge and the shorelines of Pasco and Kennewick.
Tri-City Herald file
Jonathan Clark, a Washington State Department of Transportation employee, rappels 180-feet from a support tower for the cable bridge earlier this year during a visual inspection of the cables supporting cable bridge across the Columbia River. A crew from Tumwater spent four days during performing the scheduled inspection of the span between Kennewick and Pasco.
Tri-City Herald file
Distant clouds fill the sky providing a dynamic backdrop for the cable bridge across the Columbia River.
Tri-City Herald file
Stormy skies and intermittent afternoon rain showers left reflective puddles on Clover Island in Kennewick creating this reflection of the cable bridge in 2002.
Tri-City Herald file
A pedestrian strides across the cable bridge in 2017 with a hazy and smoke-filled backdrop on the Kennewick side of of the Columbia River.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald file
The snow capped Blue Mountains provide a scenic backdrop for motorists traversing the cable bridge Monday across the Columbia River between Kennewick and Pasco.
Tri-City Herald file
Ed Hendler flips the ceremonial switch to light the bridge bearing his name in September of 1998. The lighting ceremony coincided with the 20th anniversary of the bridge.
Paul Erickson
Tri-City Herald file
A harvest moon climbs into the night sky above the cable bridge in this 1998 photo taken from Kennewick’s Clover Island.
Tri-City Herald file
The cable bridge turns the color teal at the end of August in 2013 to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.
Tri-City Herald file
Rep. Doc Hastings speaks at the Save Our Dams Rally held mid-span on the Cable Bridge over the Columbia River on Feb. 18, 1999.
Tri-City Herald file
Local runners jog across the Cable Bridge last year during the 39th annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run.
Tri-City Herald file
This photo of the cable bridge from the Kennewick side of the Columbia River on a clear and sunny day was taken in 1999.
Tri-City Herald file
The Columbia River, which originates in Canada, flows through the Tri-Cities creating a border between Benton and Franklin Counties. The cable bridge, blue bridge and a railroad bridge are shown in this aerial view taken in 2013.
Tri-City Herald file
The 164-foot superyacht Harmony passes underneath the cable bridge in 2013 after departing Howard Amon Park en route to Lewiston, Idaho. Pilot Chuck Patching said it’s the first superyacht to sail into Idaho.
Tri-City Herald file