Back to school for surgeons

Instructional surgeons Anthony Brown, left, and Sami Hailu demonstrate a pelvic fracture surgical procedure for colleagues Thursday in a mobile lab during the 18th annual SIGN Fracture Care International Orthopaedic Conference in Richland.
About 150 surgeons from around the world are attending this week’s conference to learn techniques and procedures they can use on patients in their home countries.
SIGN, based in north Richland, designs, manufactures and donates orthopaedic implants for use in more than 50 developing countries.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
