Fall chinook limit drops for Hanford Reach

The daily limit of adult fall chinook in the Hanford Reach has been dropped to just one starting Saturday.
The limit is in effect through Oct. 31 from the blue bridge between Pasco and Kennewick to the old Hanford town site wooden power line towers, and through Oct. 15 from there to the Priest Rapids Dam.
Fishing for fall chinook below the blue bridge closed for the season this week.
Fall chinook and coho salmon are returning to the Columbia River well below numbers forecast, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The daily limit above the blue bridge is six salmon, with up to one adult fall chinook. Anglers must stop fishing for salmon when they retain the adult part of the daily limit. Coho and sockeye must be released.
