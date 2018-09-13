Badger Club to host forum on tackling youth mental health issues

Discussions surrounding mental health is complex, but one local group plans to tackle it with a sit down session.
The Columbia Basin Badger Club, a local organization that focuses on discourse related to the Tri-Cities, is hosting “Youth Mental Health a Growing Issue or is Depression Just Cool?” at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Shilo Inn in Richland.
Three panelists are planned to speak on the issue: Chandra Markel, a Richland High School counselor; Kyle Hulvey, program supervisor at Lutheran Community Services Northwest; and Travis Rybarski, a local rapper who works in the youth mental health system.
Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $30 at the event. All forums are open to the public.
For tickets, email rsvp@columbiabasinbadgers.com or call 509-628-6011.
