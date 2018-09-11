A Tri-Cities food bank closes for good

The West Richland branch of the Tri-Cities Food Bank has closed after 20 months of providing food to the hungry.
Residents of West Richland needing food now are being directed to the Richland branch at 321 Wellsian Way.
The West Richland branch of the food bank opened at the start of 2017 after an analysis showed 500 families in the area needed emergency food. Test runs in 2015 and 2016 showed there was a need and interest.
A United Way grant was obtained to pay half the lease on the West Richland center based on serving 100 clients a week.
However, use was about half of that and the Tri-Cities Food Bank could not meet requirements for another grant.
The last day the West Richland branch was open was Sept. 8.
“We would have liked to continue with a convenient location for our West Richland clients but, as a nonprofit organization, our operating costs need to be managed carefully, said V.J. Meadows, chairwoman of the food bank board.
The Richland branch has added additional hours, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, to help accommodate West Richland clients. Ben Franklin Transit has bus service to the Richland food bank.
Comments