Remembering 9/11: Kennewick event to honor the fallen

Kennewick will host the annual 9/11 memorial Tuesday at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.
Commemorative ceremonies begin at 6:30 a.m. with the presenting of the colors and posting of the guard at the Kennewick 9/11 Memorial by the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighter Honor Guard.
The centerpiece of the Kennewick memorial is a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. The 3-ton, 25-foot monument was dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
There will be changes of the guard on the half hour until 8:30 a.m. followed by a series of pauses to honor key events of 911.
- At 8:46, a moment of silence for lives lost on Flight 11.
- At 9:03, a moment of silence for lives lost on Flight 175.
- At 9:37, a moment of silence for lives lost on Flights 77 and 93.
- At 9:59, a last alarm bell ringing in memory of New York fire, police and emergency personnel killed when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
- At 10:28, a last alarm bell ringing in memory of emergency killed when the North Tower fell as well.
Kennewick Mayor Don Britain will lead the formal memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The honor guard will depart at 11.
The memorial coincides with the annual 911 Memorial Run. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Kennewick Police Department and concludes at the memorial.
