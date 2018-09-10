Meet the man who will help feed hungry Tri-Citians

A Pasco School District administrator is taking the helm of the Tri-Cities Food Bank.
Tim W. Sullivan will succeed the nonprofit’s retiring executive director, Bill Kitchen.
Sullivan, 52, graduated from Pasco High School in 1985 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Evergreen State College. He worked as a high school administrator in Washington state and later as a principal in Los Angeles.
He returned to Pasco in 2013 to become the district’s director of employee services.
Kitchen said the transition will likely happen later this month.
As director, Sullivan will not be paid and will lead an all-volunteer organization providing emergency food to needy residents of Benton County.
The food bank has about 300 volunteers and an operating budget of about $4.2 million, according to its most recent report to the IRS.
Formed in 1975, the food bank serves more than 40,000 families per year and distributes more than 20 tons of food weekly at a network of local food banks. Roughly 40 percent of the people served are children.
The food bank closed its West Richland location over the weekend, citing unexpectedly low demand for services. Kitchen said the Richland food bank will serve West Richland families.
It continues to operate food banks at 424 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, 712 10th St., Benton City, and 321 Wellsian Way.
Visit tricitiesfoodbank.org for additional information.
