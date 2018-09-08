Bofer Canyon is burning again

Firefighters are battling another blaze along Bofer Canyon Road Saturday morning.
The fire started around 9:17 a.m. near Interstate 82 and is drawing firefighters from across the region. It is near Coffin Road and Highway 397. Firefighters asked for two strike teams to come in.
A second blaze on Highway 397 and Olympia St, which started at the same time, is under control, Benton County Fire District 1 said.
Smoke from the blaze is visible from downtown Kennewick.
