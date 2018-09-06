He rolled his truck down a ravine. Now this Kennewick driver is doing better

A Kennewick truck driver is recovering from being trapped for hours after his semi truck crashed in Douglas County.
Dwayne J. Philp, 43, was in good condition Thursday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee two days after crashing into a ravine on McNeil Canyon Road near the county border.
Philp was hauling fruit in a refrigerated cargo container when he missed a turn and lost control at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday and rolled down a 100-foot embankment, Sheriff Kevin W. Morris said.
Rescue efforts took several hours.
