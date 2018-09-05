Last week they were rescued from trash. Now, they are the most in-demand dogs in the Tri-Cities

It was just a week ago that 45 dogs — most of them puppies — were found living among trash and dead rats in a Hermiston-area duplex after the tenant was evicted.
Now, the 39 Yorkshire Terrier mixes and six larger dogs are moving closer to getting new homes. The Benton Franklin Humane Society expects to start adoptions in the coming weeks.
Its phones have been ringing off the hook with inquiries.
Following the dogs’ abrupt arrival, the Humane Society received an outpouring support from the community — more than $700 of dog food donations and more than 400 applications to adopt the dogs and puppies.
“We’re looking for monetary donations because these guys are needing treatments,” said Elizabeth Lech, the Humane Society’s administration aid.
Money is preferred to food, which can expire. Each donation will go toward care for the dogs, which often have dental, skin or eye issues.
“Every day there are new strides,” Lech said.
The dogs and puppies who are normally shy are coming out, she said, and aggressive dogs are starting to trust.
Applicants to adopt should keep in mind the dogs will need good homes, proper care and to live indoors for their best futures, Lech said.
Many of the dogs came to the shelter with terribly matted coats, long nails and a bit of an odor. They desperately needed a makeover, which they received.
Puppy Hut Salon and Spa mobile groomer Carol McClain provided her services for free, Lech said. With the help of another groomer, all of the dogs were cleaned up.
The dogs will slowly enter the adoption stage as they are neutered or spayed and visit a veterinarian. Puppies that are in stable condition are expected to go up for adoption in six to seven weeks.
Lech said the notoriety of their experience is helping other dogs get adopted, too.
“This story prompted folks who were thinking about adopting,” Lech said. “It calls people to action.”
If you are interested in adoption or donating to the Humane Society, go to their Facebook page.
