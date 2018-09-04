A Kennewick man was trapped for hours after his truck flipped into a ravine

A Kennewick truck driver was trapped for hours when his semi truck crashed Tuesday morning in Douglas County.
The 43-year-old man was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and was in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris. The driver’s name was not released.
The wreck was reported at 6:40 a.m. on McNeil Canyon Road, east of Chelan County. The semi was hauling fruit in a refrigerated cargo trailer.
The driver lost control on a curve and the truck rolled to the bottom of a ravine. The driver was trapped in the cab for several hours before fire and rescue crews could get him out.
