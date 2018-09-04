Smoky air sneaks in again. Will it stick around?

Smoky air returned to the Tri-Cities on Tuesday, but it was no where near as thick as the pollution the area choked on in mid- to late-August.
The Washington state Department of Ecology rated air quality as just barely into the range considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” early Tuesday afternoon.
Wildfires burning in Okanogan County and in British Columbia just north of Stevens County were the problem, according to Ranil Dhammapala of the Department of Ecology, posting on the Washington Smoke Information blog.
Not much clearing of smoke across Eastern Washington is expected until late Thursday, he said. Smoke moving into the Mid-Columbia from fires to the south then might further delay clearing until Friday.
When air quality is rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” people sensitive to smoke should limit their time outdoors. Sensitive groups include infants, children. pregnant women and older people. They also include people with chronic health conditions, such as respiratory and heart disease or diabetes.
During the third full week of August, the air quality in the Tri-Cities was rated as “hazardous for everyone” at times, with respiratory masks recommended for those who had to go outdoors.
